Hashgard Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io and Hotbit. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $720,214.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hashgard has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00192861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.43 or 0.01347752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00124659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,165,991,224 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

