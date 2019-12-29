Havy (HAVY) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Havy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Havy has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Havy has a market cap of $11,043.00 and approximately $380.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Havy alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00643216 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000301 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00001142 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Havy

Havy (CRYPTO:HAVY) is a token. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,754,340,681 tokens. Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin. The official website for Havy is havy.io.

Havy Token Trading

Havy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Havy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Havy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Havy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Havy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.