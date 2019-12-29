Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Short Interest Update

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:HE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.67. 368,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,734. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average of $44.48.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $771.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 84.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.