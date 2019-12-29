Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the November 28th total of 222,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

HAYN opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 6.19. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average is $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $447.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Haynes International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haynes International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.82%.

In other news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 2,500 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,779.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Wall sold 2,250 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $85,432.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,851.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,101 shares of company stock worth $488,559 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Haynes International by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Haynes International by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Haynes International by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Haynes International by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

HAYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.