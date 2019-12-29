HBZ coin Reaches Market Cap of $2.39 Million (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 91.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. One HBZ coin token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Bitlish, Exmo, HitBTC and Mercatox. HBZ coin has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and $43,173.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HBZ coin has traded up 205.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HBZ coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $451.08 or 0.06058225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029912 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035579 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00001157 BTC.

HBZ coin Profile

HBZ is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/#. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, Exmo and Bitlish. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HBZ coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HBZ coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.