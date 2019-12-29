Head-To-Head Comparison: E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) vs. FFW (NASDAQ:FFWC)

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) and FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

E*TRADE Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. FFW pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. E*TRADE Financial pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares E*TRADE Financial and FFW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E*TRADE Financial 35.79% 18.41% 1.73% FFW 21.89% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for E*TRADE Financial and FFW, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E*TRADE Financial 1 4 6 0 2.45 FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A

E*TRADE Financial currently has a consensus target price of $47.41, suggesting a potential upside of 4.01%. Given E*TRADE Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe E*TRADE Financial is more favorable than FFW.

Risk & Volatility

E*TRADE Financial has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFW has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of E*TRADE Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of E*TRADE Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of FFW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares E*TRADE Financial and FFW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E*TRADE Financial $2.87 billion 3.88 $1.05 billion $3.89 11.72 FFW $19.80 million 2.48 $4.34 million N/A N/A

E*TRADE Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FFW.

Summary

E*TRADE Financial beats FFW on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of industry-licensed customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two national financial centers, as well as in-person at 30 regional financial centers in the United States. E*TRADE Financial Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About FFW

FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.

