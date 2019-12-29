Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Healthcare Trust Of America has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Healthcare Trust Of America has a dividend payout ratio of 572.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Trust Of America to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

NYSE HTA traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $30.11. The company had a trading volume of 592,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,003. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $31.57.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HTA shares. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cfra downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

