Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 375,200 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the November 28th total of 343,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 37,431 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 501,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

HSII stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $622.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.13 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

