Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will post $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.48 and the highest is $2.54. Helen of Troy posted earnings of $2.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year earnings of $8.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $8.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $414.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.55 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Helen of Troy stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.93. 84,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.54. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $108.31 and a 1 year high of $180.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 9,811.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

