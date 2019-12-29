Helium (HLM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $137,433.00

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 34% lower against the dollar. Helium has a total market capitalization of $137,433.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007278 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008645 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium (HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 12,359,231 coins and its circulating supply is 12,010,851 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

