HelloGold (HGT) Hits Market Cap of $129,287.00

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. HelloGold has a market cap of $129,287.00 and $103.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HelloGold has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One HelloGold token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, HitBTC and Gatecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00191116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.01348144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025560 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00123673 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HelloGold’s official website is www.hellogold.org. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HelloGold Token Trading

HelloGold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gatecoin and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

