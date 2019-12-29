Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $604.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report $604.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $592.00 million and the highest is $613.20 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $740.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.03.

NYSE HP opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

In related news, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $348,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,743.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,737,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,295,007.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 318,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 74,753 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth about $4,223,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% during the third quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 33,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.