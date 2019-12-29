HEROcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,049.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One HEROcoin token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. HEROcoin has a market cap of $317,874.00 and approximately $2,049.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEROcoin Token Profile

HEROcoin’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,611,253 tokens. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

