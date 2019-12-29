HeroNode (HER) Market Capitalization Tops $74,655.00

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One HeroNode token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, LBank, Bilaxy and IDEX. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $74,655.00 and $1,107.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HeroNode has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00189532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.01362252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00124808 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,074,244,081 tokens. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node.

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bilaxy, IDEX, Token Store and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

