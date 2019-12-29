Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Equities analysts expect Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) to report sales of $2.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hertz Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.33 billion. Hertz Global reported sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hertz Global will report full-year sales of $9.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $9.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.04 billion to $10.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hertz Global.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Hertz Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hertz Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of HTZ stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. Hertz Global has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icahn Carl C raised its position in Hertz Global by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 41,895,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,831,000 after buying an additional 17,631,446 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 17.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 24.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 211,703 shares during the last quarter.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

