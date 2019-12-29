High Performance Blockchain 1-Day Volume Hits $938,095.00 (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One High Performance Blockchain token can now be bought for about $0.0719 or 0.00000968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Kucoin, Bibox and OKEx. Over the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. High Performance Blockchain has a market cap of $3.14 million and $938,095.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036439 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000953 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About High Performance Blockchain

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,619,949 tokens. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader.

Buying and Selling High Performance Blockchain

High Performance Blockchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, OKEx, Bit-Z, Kucoin, UEX and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as High Performance Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire High Performance Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy High Performance Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

