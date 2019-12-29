Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Short Interest Down 8.0% in December

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 326,800 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 355,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Hill International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE HIL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.09. 25,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hill International has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Hill International had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $95.67 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIL. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Hill International during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hill International during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hill International during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Hill International by 18.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hill International by 62.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 25,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

