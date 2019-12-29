Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $400.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to announce sales of $400.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400.80 million and the lowest is $399.70 million. Hilltop posted sales of $356.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $454.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HTH shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Hilltop in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.90.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 45.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,581,000 after purchasing an additional 259,600 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 7.2% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 630,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 42,555 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 2.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 535,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hilltop by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 69,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

