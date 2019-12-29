Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 219.38 ($2.89).

HOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hochschild Mining to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.42) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 169.20 ($2.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 150.30 ($1.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $863.86 million and a P/E ratio of 65.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 169.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 192.85.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

