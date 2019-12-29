HOLD Market Capitalization Achieves $538,353.00 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, HOLD has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. HOLD has a total market capitalization of $538,353.00 and approximately $1,274.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOLD token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00189644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.38 or 0.01316206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00124820 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD launched on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ. HOLD’s official website is hold.co.

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

