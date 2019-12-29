HollyWoodCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (HWC)

HollyWoodCoin (CURRENCY:HWC) traded 99.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One HollyWoodCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Crex24. Over the last seven days, HollyWoodCoin has traded up 91.9% against the US dollar. HollyWoodCoin has a market cap of $3,471.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of HollyWoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00021700 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About HollyWoodCoin

HollyWoodCoin (CRYPTO:HWC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. HollyWoodCoin’s total supply is 42,864,144 coins and its circulating supply is 23,508,866 coins. The official website for HollyWoodCoin is hollywoodcoin.us. HollyWoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @Hollywood_Coin.

HollyWoodCoin Coin Trading

HollyWoodCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyWoodCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyWoodCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HollyWoodCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

