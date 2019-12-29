Holo (HOT) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Holo has a total market capitalization of $105.44 million and $7.62 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Binance and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Holo has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Holo

Holo launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,931,319,169 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o.

Holo Token Trading

Holo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Liqui, LATOKEN, ABCC, Hotbit, Binance, OOOBTC, Fatbtc, WazirX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

