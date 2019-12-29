Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Short Interest Down 7.5% in December

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the November 28th total of 8,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3,457.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,005,132,000 after buying an additional 9,370,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,916,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,410 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 26.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 8.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,392,000 after purchasing an additional 478,602 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.31.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,082,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,227,184. The firm has a market cap of $240.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $168.21 and a twelve month high of $239.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.