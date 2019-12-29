Honest Reaches Market Capitalization of $289,861.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, Honest has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $289,861.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00190691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.01312012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com.

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

