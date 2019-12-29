HOQU (HQX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $20,779.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One HOQU token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, BitForex, HitBTC and IDEX. HOQU has a market capitalization of $246,487.00 and $20,779.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00189161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.01296688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00125404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io.

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.