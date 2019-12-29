Horizen Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. Horizen has a total market cap of $61.95 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $7.66 or 0.00103051 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and Upbit. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,085,638 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, DragonEX, OKEx, Cryptopia, Upbit, Graviex, COSS, BiteBTC, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

