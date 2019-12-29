HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report sales of $14.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.78 billion. HP reported sales of $14.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $58.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.73 billion to $58.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $58.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.72 billion to $59.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 60,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $1,212,640.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,014.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in HP by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 12.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.8% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,655 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 4.7% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of HP by 5.8% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,623 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.44. HP has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

