HTMLCOIN (HTML) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,371.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 50.7% against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $14,371.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00060239 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00048644 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00598784 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00225139 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00085232 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001815 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, HitBTC and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

