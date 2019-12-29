HTMLCOIN (HTML) Achieves Market Cap of $3.50 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $3.50 million and $7,308.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 48.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00057712 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00053336 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00600483 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00224903 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00084860 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001801 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog.

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, HitBTC, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, C-Patex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

