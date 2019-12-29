HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180.98 Million

Brokerages forecast that HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) will report $180.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $181.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.59 million. HubSpot posted sales of $144.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $669.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $667.00 million to $670.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $827.24 million, with estimates ranging from $815.76 million to $836.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $173.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.82 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on HubSpot from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised HubSpot from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.11.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $158.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.15 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $117.77 and a 1 year high of $207.98.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $81,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total value of $1,333,636.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,691,076.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,084,050 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth $296,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth $51,977,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 16.5% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 79.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 129,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,149,000 after acquiring an additional 57,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

