Humanscape (HUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.73 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Humanscape token can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, CPDAX and DigiFinex. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $19,112.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Humanscape has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,930,135 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humanscape Token Trading

Humanscape can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Bilaxy and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.