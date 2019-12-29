Humanscape (HUM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16,759.00

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, Bilaxy and DigiFinex. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $16,759.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,930,135 tokens. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humanscape Token Trading

Humanscape can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, DigiFinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

