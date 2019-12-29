Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of HUN stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 689,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,207. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 26.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 182,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,815 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 74.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 492,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 209,503 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 26.0% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.