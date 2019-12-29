Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Hurco Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

HURC stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $38.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,711. Hurco Companies has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $44.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $259.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

