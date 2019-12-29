Hurify (HUR) Market Cap Reaches $18,232.00

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded down 54.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, Hurify has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Hurify token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CoinMex, YoBit and Tidex. Hurify has a market capitalization of $18,232.00 and $16,424.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.20 or 0.06101383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029896 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001861 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hurify Profile

Hurify (HUR) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hurify is hurify.co. Hurify’s official message board is medium.com/@Hurify.

Buying and Selling Hurify

Hurify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, IDEX, LATOKEN, Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hurify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hurify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

