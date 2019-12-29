Hush (HUSH) Price Hits $0.0427 on Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Hush has a total market capitalization of $342,448.00 and $317.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Coinroom. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00390935 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00074695 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00100740 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000371 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,020,130 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

