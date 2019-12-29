Hush (HUSH) Price Reaches $0.0434 on Top Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Hush has a market cap of $347,802.00 and approximately $313.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hush has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.0434 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00391788 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00072447 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00090836 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002407 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001404 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,020,130 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The official website for Hush is myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Coinroom and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

