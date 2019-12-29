Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 3,790,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $59,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,316 shares in the company, valued at $18,195,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $928,926.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 774,415 shares of company stock valued at $65,918,962. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 10.4% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,053,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,325,000 after purchasing an additional 477,293 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 19.5% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,971,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,191,000 after acquiring an additional 484,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 40.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 384,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,235,000 after acquiring an additional 111,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 97.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 150,665 shares in the last quarter. 37.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on H. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

H traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $90.68. The company had a trading volume of 328,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,663. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.46. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.41. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $64.28 and a 52-week high of $91.13.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 6.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

