HYCON (HYC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.61 Million

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. HYCON has a total market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HYCON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00190612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.01321705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00125975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025198 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON’s total supply is 2,998,693,175 coins and its circulating supply is 2,112,790,229 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HYCON

HYCON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.