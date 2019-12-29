HYCON Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. HYCON has a market cap of $4.13 million and $1.66 million worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00192861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.43 or 0.01347752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00124659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON’s total supply is 2,998,718,304 coins and its circulating supply is 2,112,815,357 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HYCON Coin Trading

HYCON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

