Hydro Price Tops $0.0007 (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last week, Hydro has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, BitForex, CoinEx and Bittrex. Hydro has a market cap of $8.07 million and $609,987.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Hydro Token Profile

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Upbit, IDAX, Fatbtc, BitMart, IDEX, BitForex, Bittrex, CoinEx and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

