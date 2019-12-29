Hyper Speed Network Hits Market Cap of $177,796.00 (HSN)

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, Hyper Speed Network has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Hyper Speed Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and MXC. Hyper Speed Network has a total market cap of $177,796.00 and approximately $12,604.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Hyper Speed Network

Hyper Speed Network’s total supply is 940,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,477,866 tokens. Hyper Speed Network’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for Hyper Speed Network is medium.com/@hyperspeednetwork2019. The Reddit community for Hyper Speed Network is /r/HyperSpeedNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hyper Speed Network is www.hsn.link.

Buying and Selling Hyper Speed Network

Hyper Speed Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Speed Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Speed Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Speed Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

