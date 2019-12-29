HyperCash Market Cap Hits $49.66 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00015046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bithumb, OKEx and Cryptopia. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $49.66 million and $11.50 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00193374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.67 or 0.01342724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025412 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00123770 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,467,522 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Allcoin, Bit-Z, Huobi, OKEx, ZB.COM, HitBTC, EXX, Bithumb, Cryptopia, Coinnest, Binance and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

