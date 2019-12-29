I/O Coin Price Tops $0.0981 on Major Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 37.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $1,440.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0981 or 0.00001323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050990 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00604570 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000217 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000451 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,885,289 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.