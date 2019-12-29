Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Update

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 8,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of IAG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,119,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 49.20 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. Iamgold has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.16.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iamgold will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Iamgold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a report on Friday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

In other news, insider Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $790,700.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Iamgold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Iamgold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iamgold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Iamgold by 833.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 42,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Iamgold by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 48,522,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

