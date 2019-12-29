Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Up 8.6% in December

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 717,900 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 661,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 177,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDRA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

IDRA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.82. 234,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,127. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.19.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar sold 100,000 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDRA. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 98,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32,861 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 273.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 120,861 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 41,475 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 743,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 283,802 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

