IDEX (IDEX) Reaches Market Cap of $4.64 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. One IDEX token can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $6,661.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00191133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.01351867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025484 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00123624 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,410,210 tokens. The official website for IDEX is idex.market. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex.

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

