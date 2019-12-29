iExec RLC Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $30.81 million and $387,433.00 worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00005173 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Gatecoin, Ethfinex and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC, Gatecoin and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

