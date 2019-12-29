IG Gold (IGG) Price Hits $0.0001

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. IG Gold has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $4,124.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, LATOKEN, TRX Market and ABCC. In the last week, IG Gold has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IG Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00189078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.01331722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00124755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a token. It launched on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com.

IG Gold Token Trading

IG Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, TRX Market, ABCC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.