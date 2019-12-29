ILCoin (ILC) Price Down 6.5% This Week

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One ILCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, C-CEX, Crex24 and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, ILCoin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. ILCoin has a total market capitalization of $18.08 million and $133,023.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ILCoin Profile

ILCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,299,138,907 coins and its circulating supply is 345,442,487 coins. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, FreiExchange, CoinExchange, IDAX, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

